Madhya Pradesh: DA hike for pensioners with effect from October

BHOPAL: Over 4.50 lakh pensioners from across the state, waiting for hike in dearness allowance, got the good news on Tuesday. The state government issued the orders related to hike in the pensions of state government employees, as per the government order.

According to the order issued by finance department, a hike of 10% has been given in dearness allowance (DA) for the pensioners getting pension after retirement with salary under 6th pay commission.

Similarly, DA for state government employees who retired with 7th pay commission has been hiked by 5%.

The pensioners will start getting revised pension from October that will be paid in November.

With the new order, now the pensioners getting pension according to 6th pay commission will get DA of 164% while those getting pension according to the 7th pay commission will have get 17% dearness allowance.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:53 PM IST