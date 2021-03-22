Madhya Pradesh: Curfew continues in Vidisha district’s Murwas area as communal tension persists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Curfew continued in Murwas police station of state’s Vidisha district on Monday following communal unrest there. The administration had imposed curfew on Sunday evening. SP Vinayak Verma confirmed that curfrew had been imposed in police station following communal tension.

Curfew was imposed on Sunday evening after communal unrest surfaced in Murwas village, following the visit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders there.

A group of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders in four to five vehicles visited Murwas village to meet members of Valmiki community whose prominent member and village sarpanch’s husband Santram Valmiki was mowed down under a tractor on March 18 by members of a family headed by Faqeer Ahmad.

Members of minority community in village raised protest following visit of right wing leaders. They alleged that visit was part of a planned move to disrupt communal peace in the area. They further alleged that their properties including farms were set ablaze.