Madhya Pradesh: CRISP holds 10-day training workshop for ITI Meghalaya officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-day technical training programme for the ITIs of Meghalaya concluded on Friday at Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) Bhopal, informed the centre through a release.

CRISP is providing technical assistance to government of Meghalaya in upgrading the government ITIs there.

Under the programme, CRISP is training 28 trades teachers and support staff at 10 ITIs in Meghalaya.

There has been a capacity building of headmasters and officers of labour department.

As many as 15 training officials from ITI Meghalaya took part in the training workshop to better their skills.

During the training, they were also taken on field visits to several industrial units, including Global Skills Park, Model ITIA Jaquar Studio, Asian Paints and Anand Industries.

Chief Executive Officer of CRISP Mukesh Sharma said, “This training is very beneficial for the trainers of the institute as they were made aware of the needs of the latest technology and industries in their field. They would be able to train their students more effectively now.”

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:14 PM IST