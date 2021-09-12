e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:54 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 caseload grows by 14; active cases stand at 138

PTI
Corona Virus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,341 on Sunday with the addition of 14 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,686, leaving the state with 138 active cases, he said.

With 65,193 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests across the state went up to 1,73,94,193, the official added.

An official release said that 5,16,28,132 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 1,64,867 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,341, new cases 14, death toll 10,517 (no change), recoveries 7,81,686, active cases 138, number of tests so far 1,73,94,193.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:54 PM IST
