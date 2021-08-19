Madhya Pradesh: Corona fighters of civic body feted

Advertisement

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagar Palika Karmachari Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh honoured the corona fighters on the premises of the civic body’s office on Tuesday, said executive president of the Sangh Mahesh Verma on Wednesday.

They were feted after the government gave them appreciation letters on the occasion of the Independence Day on Sunday.

Chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Madhuri Sharma, former resident of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, president of Anusuchit Jati and Janjati Karmachari Sang (AJJAKS) Radhamohon Parsai former president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh NRHariyale and others were present at the function.

All employees welcomed the CMO at the beginning of the function.

Sharma said if she had taken any action or scolded anyone for negligence or for any other thing, she should be pardoned. Her speech created an emotional situation at the function.

All workers of the civic body vowed to keep the city clean. Before the end of the programme, the employees remembered a guard of Nagar Pali, Maniram Patel, who recently passed away.

