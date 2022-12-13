Madhya Pradesh: Congress to bring no-trust motion against government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is all set to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government during the winter session of the House, party sources said on Tuesday.

The five-day winter session, beginning from December 19, will end on December 23. This will be the first no-confidence motion against the government in the 15th state assembly.

Former minister PC Sharma told Free Press that the Congress would bring the motion for rising unemployment, shortage of fertiliser, corruption in Ayshman Bharat Yojna, leakages in dams and poor law and order.

He also said that more issues would be incorporated in the motion after the Congress Legislature Party meeting (CLP) on December 18.

Principal secretary of the assembly AP Singh said he had received the notice from the Congress and the Speaker will fix the date and time, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will face the motion for the second time. In the 13th assembly, the then leader of opposition Ajay Singh brought the motion which was defeated.

The Congress, however, has not forgotten the circumstances that led to the fall of the first no-confidence motion.

At that time, leader of opposition Ajay Singh had brought the no-confidence motion, but Congress Legislature Party’s deputy leader Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi defected to the BJP.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is playing the fourth innings as the Chief Minister. Before this, Arjun Singh had been chief minister thrice.