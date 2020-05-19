Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari seeks details of farm waiver loan scam alleged by HM Narottam Mishra

The BJP-led government seems to have turned “emergency time into opportunity” as Madhya Pradesh is spending Rs 2,000 per person who is in quarantine while Rajasthan is spending Rs 600. This was stated by state Congress party media president and MLA Jitu Patwari while talking to mediapersons here online on Tuesday. He demanded to know whether state government will publicise this expenditure. He said Congress party is supporting government to combat COVID-19.

When asked about state home and health minister Narottam Mishra alleging that Congress party has committed scam in the name of waiving off farm loans, Patwari asked for details of the scam and hit back by stating that BJP-led government is levelling allegations under whose tenure scams like e-tender, Vyapam, providing substandard medicine etc had surfaced. Patwari levelled allegations against ex-Congressman and now food and civil supplies minister Govind Rajput. He alleged that the wheat from Uttar Pradesh, which is meant for poor, is procured by cooperative societies situated in his constituency Surkhi by violating the procurement norms.

He demanded FIR into the scam and asked to conduct investigation to identify people who are involved in purchasing the ration meant for the poor.