Madhya Pradesh: Congress had abolished all law and order in its governance, alleges Narottam Mishra

"This type of campaign is going on against criminals. Congress had abolished the law and order in the state. All such criminals, wherever they are, the police will deal with them strictly," said Narottam Mishra.

Reacting to the statements of Congress leader Govind Singh, the minister said, "All Congress leaders are between the ages of 69 and 75. Govind Singh of the Congress is a very senior leader although he is of socialist background but it is true that he is upright speaking. The situation of Congress can be understood. Kamal Nath has made a central arrangement. There is nothing wrong in it as here everything is going on with the trust of a family. Therefore, Kamal Nath has extended that culture in Madhya Pradesh. So Govind Singh should understand. When Nath was the number two minister in the cabinet only then were such departments given to him that it did not seem that they were senior. Congress is a group of seniors. Govind Singh, Sajjan Verma Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh... I am not comparing seniors to old age homes."