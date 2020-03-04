Madhya Pradesh: Congress government out of danger for now, but problems may increase

BHOPAL: BJP’s failure to form government in MP may have given relief to the Kamal Nath-led regime, but clouds over the government have not yet drifted away.

Since the legislators who have crossed over to the BJP have returned, other MLAs may put pressure on the government to meet their demands.

Congress has to field candidates for RS elections and appoint MPCC president.

Ex-party MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is all set to pull a few strings either for RS seat or for the post of MPCC president. Since Scindia has been sidelined his supporters may do something.

Consequently, Nath has to appoint Scindia as MPCC president or give him RS seat.

According to sources some of the Congress legislators are still in contact with the BJP. Those MLAs have increased problems for the government.

According to sources, other than those ten MLAs many more are in contact with the BJP.

So the BJP with such MLAs may create problem for the state government before the RS elections.

MLA Endal Singh Kanshaha who has returned to the party fold may wish to become a minister so he will put pressure on the government.

Other MLAs like KP Singh, Lakshman Singh and Rajyawardhan Singh will also pull out all the stops to become ministers. After Wednesday’s incident, they will find it easy to keep government under pressure.

The government has to work on the legislators’ complaints against the officers.

Sources further said the Operation Lotus launched by the BJP had the support of the party’s national leadership. So, all may not be well for the Nath-led government in coming days.