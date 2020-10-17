Madhya Pradesh: Congress gives wide berth to bonus on crops, Vidhan Parishad creation

The Congress has given a wide berth to certain issues in its Vachan Patra released on Saturday for the ensuing by-elections.

In the Vachan Patra that the party issued for the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2018, it was promised that bonus would be given on wheat, paddy, jawar, bajra, maize, soybean, kapas, arhar (gold beans), moong, gram, masoor, urad (black beans) and a few other crops.

Nevertheless, the party has kept away from including these issues in its Vachan Patra. The Congress could not give bonus to farmers on any of the crops during its 15-month rule.

The Congress leaders know if these issues are raised again, the farmers may get angry with them. The Congress has not made any such promise as giving Rs 5 as bonus on each litre of milk, reducing prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel and providing 450 square feet land and Rs 2.50 lakh to the homeless.

There was enthusiasm in the assembly elections in 218 among people about those promises. But the Congress could not fulfill those pledges during this 15 months rule.

The Congress has kept away from making such promises as require a huge amount of money.

In the assembly elections, the Congress also promised to implement the pension scheme of 2005.

The Congress failed to fulfill that promise too. For this reason, the party has evaded those issues in its current Vachan Patra.

The party has also stopped talking about the formation of Vidhan Parishad.

The party has fulfilled a few promises in its 15 months rule, but many such issues as were included in the Vachan Patra remained unfulfilled. It was not possible either.

Nevertheless, the Congress does want to raise those issues.

Those who prepared the Congress’s Vachan Patra said only such issues as would have impact on voters of the poll-bound 28 constituencies were included in the Vachan Patra. Rest of the issues can be taken care of after the government formation.