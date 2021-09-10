Madhya Pradesh: Complaints pour in at Lokayukta corruption redressal camp

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of complaints were received by Bhopal Lokayukta at corruption redressal camp in Hoshangabad, on Thursday, said the officials.

Bhopal Lokayukta SP, Manu Vyas chaired the hold camp at circuit house and took one by one complaint from the aggrieved people. Inspector Mayuri Gour told Free Press that a number of complaints against corrupt officials of various departments were received during the camp. She further added that the complaints will be examined and thereafter investigation will be carried out. Case will be registered if any wrongdoings of any official/employee comes to fore, she added. The other members of the Lokayukta team including inspectors Manoj Patwa, Neelam Patwa, Vikas Patel and others were also present in the camp.

ALSO READ EC declares bypolls to RS seat in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:02 AM IST