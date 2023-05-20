Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college

FP Photo

Jhansi (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner of Jhansi, Dr Adarsh Singh, chaired a meeting with all the administrative officials to review the progress of construction works of Atal Residential School and Government Medical college in the town on Friday. The meeting was organised in the Collectorate auditorium.

Collector and district magistrate Alok Singh was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Commissioner reviewed the progress of the construction works of the college. He expressed strong dismay on not finding the progress up to the mark and issued strict instructions to complete the works before the beginning of the academic session. He suggested roping in more labourers and man-power to meet the objective.

He then directed all the officials to ensure arrangements for drinking water supply and electricity supply in the soon-to-be constructed residential school. Further in the meeting, he instructed to conduct an eye test of all the students studying in Kasturba Gandhi school and provide them spectacles.