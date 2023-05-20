 Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college

Collector and district magistrate Alok Singh was also present in the meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jhansi (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner of Jhansi, Dr Adarsh Singh, chaired a meeting with all the administrative officials to review the progress of construction works of Atal Residential School and Government Medical college in the town on Friday. The meeting was organised in the Collectorate auditorium.

Collector and district magistrate Alok Singh was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Commissioner reviewed the progress of the construction works of the college. He expressed strong dismay on not finding the progress up to the mark and issued strict instructions to complete the works before the beginning of the academic session. He suggested roping in more labourers and man-power to meet the objective.

He then directed all the officials to ensure arrangements for drinking water supply and electricity supply in the soon-to-be constructed residential school. Further in the meeting, he instructed to conduct an eye test of all the students studying in Kasturba Gandhi school and provide them spectacles.

Read Also
MP raising ‘bee army’ to control Mahua ‘mast’ pachyderms 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village

MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner expresses dismay over slow construction work of Medical college

MP: House construction a tough chapter for Sehore residents due tp alleged hike in development...

MP: House construction a tough chapter for Sehore residents due tp alleged hike in development...

Madhya Pradesh: Body of female tiger cub found in Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Body of female tiger cub found in Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Two buffalo thieves tied to pole, beaten up in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two buffalo thieves tied to pole, beaten up in Chhatarpur