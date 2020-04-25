Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes inputs from Indian Medical Association on fighting corona

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday sought suggestions from Indian Medical Association on the steps taken to control COVID-19 in the state.

Interacting with IMA officials through video conference, Chouhan said persistent efforts are being made at different levels to defeat coronavirus in the state. He said supply of PPE kits for doctors and paramedical staff engaged in corona control was arranged from outside the state. “Now, the PPE kits are being prepared in MP after approval from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),” he added. About 10,000 PPE kits are being made everyday in the state. Voluntary organisations, social workers have helped government to manufacture and distribute masks.

Chouhan said Anand department will be made active for corona control. Steps will be taken to arrange for light entertainment like music and films in hospitals where corona-infected patients are admitted. For this, Anand department will organise activities in association with social workers.

He also said that measures to enhance public awareness have been stepped up. The people have realised importance of lockdown and doctors are receiving support in disease control. “We will definitely overcome the disease,” he remarked.

The CM talked about increasing immunity power of state’s one crore population. Ayurvedic kadha will be delivered at their houses for which Ayush department will be engaged.

The CM assured doctors to implement their key suggestions. This includes increasing public awareness, increasing use of tele-medicine, giving special treatment benefits to fever patients, use of meaningful apps and popularising Arogya Setu App launched by the Centre.

Chouhan said Sarthak app has been launched by the state. In addition, a training model for coronavirus frontline workers is also being developed.