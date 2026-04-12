Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Mourns Demise Of Singer Asha Bhosle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the demise of singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday. In his tribute, he said she displayed unprecedented talent in the music field. Like her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, she was an accomplished singer.

Madhya Pradesh Government had conferred the prestigious Lata Mangeshkar Award on her in 1989-90. She had a deep connection with the state and used to visit to give musical presentations. She came to Bhopal in 2011 to perform during the state’s Foundation Day.

A recipient of Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke award, she secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by singing 12,000 songs.

PM expresses sorrow

PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed grief over the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, describing her as one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. PM Modi praised her extraordinary musical journey, which spanned several decades and touched countless hearts across the world.

Funeral details

The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday morning. She had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The doctor at Breach Candy Hospital said the singer died due to multiple-organ failure.

Sharing details about the final rites, State Culture Minister Ashish Shelar said the last rites will be performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium.