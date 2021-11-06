Madhya Pradesh: CM, ministers, BJP leaders visit Shiva temples

Bhopal/Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his ministerial colleagues, state BJP president VD Sharma and several other prominent BJP leaders visited different and selected Lord Shiva temples across the state to watch Prime Minister’s Kedarnath visit programme live on screen, as per reports from various districts and official statements.

The temples include Mahakal temple at Ujjain and Omkareshwar temple, the two temples where two of 12 Jyotirlingas in the country exist and visited by Adi Shankaracharya.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain along with MP and state BJP president VD Sharma, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia and several others where he offered prayers.

During the puja, he saw the worship being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath temple virtually and listened to his speech, as per the official statement.

He also honoured prominent saints and seers of Ujjain in the discourse hall.

In his address after the welcome, he said it was hoped that with the blessings and guidance of the saints and with the vision of ‘Ramrajya’ the people of the state should continue to be served.

After Govardhan Puja over there, he said it was not a ritual. It means worshipping nature, saving environment, planting trees and preventing the cutting of trees.

“I bow to Kanhaiya (Lord Krishna), who gave us the mantra more than 5,000 years ago to worship nature and the mountains. This is Govardhan Puja in the true sense. If you want to save the earth, then be alert from now on,” Chouhan said while addressing volunteers under Ankur Abhiyan.

CM said the speech given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the holy land of Baba Kedarnath on Friday was not just a speech but a great campaign of national reawakening.

He said, “Swami Vivekananda once said that those who are blind cannot see. Those who are deaf cannot hear, but I am clearly seeing that the end of the great destruction is near. Mother India is once again opening her eyes. A glorious, splendid, prosperous and thriving India will be built and the 21st century will belong to India. What the first Narendra Swami Vivekananda had said, today the second Narendra is fulfilling it.”

He said G-20 people were now saying that we were troubled in this world. The temperature of Earth's surface was increasing. It was feared that if the temperature continued to rise like this and the emission of carbon gases continued, then many cities would be submerged in water after a few years and destruction would increase in the world.

That’s why, he said, “I call upon people of the state to plant trees to save lives and ensure participation in saving trees. I plant a tree every day. If you cannot plant a tree every day like me, then on special occasions you can plant a tree a year.”

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 12:37 AM IST