Madhya Pradesh: CM House to be gherao by NSUI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students’ wing of Congress NSUI (National Students Union of India) will organise a protest and gherao of CM House on Thursday, MP incharge of NSUI, Nitish Gaur said.

“NSUI started phased agitation Save the Education, Save the Nation from districts from first week of November. Now, NSUI representatives from across the state will gather in Bhopal to press for their demands,” said Gaur.

The BJP government has slashed the scholarships of ST/SC and OBC students. Moreover, the BJP government in state and centre are privatising education creating more hurdles in way of poor students, added Gaur.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:38 AM IST