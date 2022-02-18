Madhya Pradesh: CM completes one year of planting a sapling everyday

Bhopal: With a coconut sapling planted by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, he completed one year of planting a sapling daily, a resolution that he took in 2021, as per official information.

He began planting saplings every day from February 19, 2021.

Social organisations, voluntary organisations and people active in the field of environmental protection have also taken part in the plantation, as per the official release.

The CM had planned to plant saplings with the organisations and individuals associated with him in the tree plantation campaign from February 19, 2021, till now but after being affected by Covid, this programme has been changed.

“A year ago, on February 19, 2021, I took a pledge in Amarkantak to plant a sapling every day to protect the environment and serve Mother Earth. There, I had planted a sapling with my wife. Since the last Narmada Jayanti, on February 19, 2021 till February 18, 2022, a year has completed with planting of saplings every day,” the CM tweeted on Friday.

“I made sure to plant a sapling from wherever I stayed. People continued to join this campaign of tree plantation. Many organisations and prominent people of the society also planted saplings with me. At least two saplings were planted daily, sometimes more too. Today, I am satisfied,” Chouhan said.

He said people were getting involved in this holy work. He was about to plant saplings on February 19, 2022, in Bhopal along with the organisations, which were also engaged in this plantation work with him. But being infected with Covid, he would plant saplings with them on February 24.

“While planting saplings, I become one with them. Trees not only give life to humans, they also give shelter and life to animals, birds, animals, insects and moths. To ensure that the earth remains habitable for the coming generations, it is necessary to plant trees. This tree plantation drive will continue next year as well. Not one but at least two trees will be planted daily. Everyone must unite and plant trees on every auspicious occasion,” he added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:48 PM IST