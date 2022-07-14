Madhya Pradesh: Civil Judge selection process challenged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has ordered to issue notices to respondents and fixed July 25 as the date of hearing on the question of admission and interim relief on a petition filed to challenge the selection of civil judges, per the court’s order.

The petition was filed by Samidha Persai, represented in the court by counsels Hemant Shrivastava with Amit Mishra.

The petition was filed by the petitioner, an aspirant for the post of Civil Judge, Entry Level, who had appeared in the written examination conducted in 2019 and interview conducted in 2022.

The court said the petition was to essentially challenge “the selection on the ground that in the absence of any enabling statutory provision as held in the case of All India Judges' Association and others Vs Union of India and others, (2002) and subsequently followed in the case of Bharat Bhushan Vs High Court of MP and another decided on 11.08.2015 in WP No.88/2015, the Selecting Agency is not authorised in law to have prescribed minimum passing marks in the interview.”

“Let notice be issued to official respondents No.1, 2 and 3 on payment of process fee within seven working days, failing which this petition shall automatically stand dismissed without further reference to the Court,” said the court order.

The petitioner has made respondents No 4 to 34 who are the selected/ appointed candidates as respondents. They are permitted to be served through the Registrar General as the petitioner is ignorant about their address. Notice to respondents No.4 to 34 along with process fee be served upon Registrar General for forward transmission to the address of these respondents, which are in possession of the Registrar General, stated the order.

Meanwhile, any appointment made shall remain subject to final decision in this petition, added the order.

