Madhya Pradesh: Children’s home in Jabalpur booked for alleged religious conversion

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A children’s home Karuna Navjeevan Rehabilitation Center Society located in Bilhari, Jabalpur district booked over an allegation of converting the local children of the shelter home to christianity.

A case has been registered against the society under sections 41, 42 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance 2020, an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a team of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had led a surprise inspection in various children’s shelter homes in Jabalpur city in November this year. The team found major irregularities in Karuna Navjeevan Rehabilitation Center Society located in Bilhari.

The committee had prepared a detailed inquiry report of 9 pages in this regard and submitted it to the collector and superintendent of police of the district.

“During the inspection it was brought to the notice of the team of NCPCR that five girls were on a daily basis reciting Christian Prayers and reading the Bible. It was also brought to the notice of the team that a pastor used to come to the said shelter home for prayer.” it was written in the report.

The report further read, “Team of NCPCR and other officials made an inspection of the bathroom, where dolorously it was noticed that disabled members and girls were having a common bathroom irrespective of gender. During the visit the caretaker of the shelter was assisting the DISABLED females in their daily chores with no separation from the opposite gender.”

Barela police station in charge Jitendra Yadav said that District Program Officer and District Child Protection Officer M L Mehra posted in Collectorate Office, Jabalpur made a written complaint in this regard.

A case has been registered and further probe was on in the matter, Yadav added.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021