Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns for BJP in Bengal: ‘TMC is Todo-Maaro-Kaato, Poriborton will surely come’

BHOPAL: “TMC stands for ‘Todo-Maaro-Kaato’ (Break-Kill-Cut), said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in West Bengal on Sunday. Chouhan ripped into the state’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), for the rise in political violence in that state. He made the statement at a public meeting at Kalighat Temple.

Other than Chouhan, many important leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s national president, JP Nadda, and Union home minister Amit Shah, have been campaigning in West Bengal for the ensuing Assembly elections there.

The BJP was confident of winning more than 200 seats in West Bengal, Chouhan said, adding that Bengal was a land where great men, such as Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, were born. Violence has not only marred the prosperity of the state, but also brought a bad name to it, Chouhan said.

Chouhan added, “Mamta Banerjee, what kind of a Bengal have you made? You’ve divided the state.” He said, “Whenever somebody raises the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Didi becomes upset. In this state, no one can worship or raise Shri Ram’s name.”