Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns for BJP in Bengal: ‘TMC is Todo-Maaro-Kaato, Poriborton will surely come’

BHOPAL: “TMC stands for ‘Todo-Maaro-Kaato’ (Break-Kill-Cut), said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in West Bengal on Sunday. Chouhan ripped into the state’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), for the rise in political violence in that state. He made the statement at a public meeting at Kalighat Temple.
Other than Chouhan, many important leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s national president, JP Nadda, and Union home minister Amit Shah, have been campaigning in West Bengal for the ensuing Assembly elections there.
The BJP was confident of winning more than 200 seats in West Bengal, Chouhan said, adding that Bengal was a land where great men, such as Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, were born. Violence has not only marred the prosperity of the state, but also brought a bad name to it, Chouhan said.
Chouhan added, “Mamta Banerjee, what kind of a Bengal have you made? You’ve divided the state.” He said, “Whenever somebody raises the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, Didi becomes upset. In this state, no one can worship or raise Shri Ram’s name.”
Alleging that the ruling party indulges in corruption, Chouhan said the Bengal chief minister had been depriving the people of the benefits of the Centre’s welfare schemes and policies and looting the money allocated for providing rations to the people. He said corruption prevailed in the whole of West Bengal during the reign of both the Left parties and the TMC.
Chouhan said he was sure that the people of Bengal would vote against the TMC’s misgovernance, hooliganism and corruption.
‘May 2: Didi Gayi, BJP Aayi’
Shivraj Singh has coined a new slogan ahead of the Bengal polls. Taunting the Bengal chief minister, he said, ‘May 2: Didi Gai, BJP Aayi (after May 2, Mamata is going to lose her chief minister’s post and the BJP will come)’. Chouhan said that West Bengal was experiencing a ‘wave of change’ with the rise of the saffron party. ‘No other party than the BJP will win the West Bengal elections this time.’
Bamboo sapling planted
As part of his campaign, Chouhan planted a bamboo sapling at Jagadballabhpur, in Howrah. He had resolved to plant a sapling during his campaign for the BJP in West Bengal.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)