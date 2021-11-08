Madhya Pradesh: Central discom releases revised tariff plan for farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (central discom) has released the tariff plan of temporary electricity connection to be provided to farmers, said officials here on Monday.

Nodal officer Manoj Dewedi told Free Press that the state government has changed the tariff plans for farming sector to benefit cultivators. He added that temporary connection includes fixed charge of pump connection, energy charge and other charges.

Earlier to take connection of 1-horse power (HP) of single phase, the farmer had to pay Rs 4,222. Now, the farmer has to pay Rs 1,843 for three months. To take connection of three phase of 3-HP, the farmer has to pay Rs 4,879 for three months. According to decision taken by state government, the farmer has to pay in advance to obtain connection.

Horse Power - Amount for 1-phase temporary connection for 3 months

1 HP - 1843

2 HP - 3480

3 HP - 5118

Horse Power - Amount for 3-phase temporary connection for 3 months

3 HP - 4879

5 HP - 7994

7.5/8 HP - 12668

10 HP - 15784

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:31 PM IST