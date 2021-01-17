Madhya Pradesh: CBI files case against BP Food Gwalior director Bansal, others

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the director of BP Food Gwalior Ravi Prakash Bansal and other directors of the company.

A complaint was lodged by the general manager of IDBI Bank, Amit Kumar Nanda, against the company and director Bansal with the CBI in December, 2020. The complaint stated that the company and the director had taken a loan from the bank and had not returned it. For this reason, the bank had made a loss of Rs 53.43 crore.

The company had produced false papers and claimed that they were running five units spread over Malanpur district, Bhind, Pithampur, Jabalpur, Gotegaon district, Narsinghpur and Sanchi of Vidisha district.

The fraud happened between April 2016 and February 2018. The bank appointed a forensic expert to study the audit report and they came to know that the company had shown false investments and transactions. The company had also claimed that they were in business with many other companies, but, as a matter of fact, nothing was sold and nothing was purchased. The company is currently under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.