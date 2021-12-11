Madhya Pradesh: Carcass of leopard found in forest

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A carcass of a leopard was found in the forested area in the district on Friday, official sources said on Saturday.

The officials of the forest department were informed about it.

On getting information, a team of the forest department rushed to the spot and took the carcass to the range office of the district headquarters for postmortem.

The carcass was consigned to flames after the postmortem, sources further said.

According to reports, the carcass of an adult leopard was found in Imlikheda village.

Its sample was sent to a forensic laboratory in Jabalpur to ascertain the cause of its death.

Sources said that the leopard died under mysterious circumstances because its hide was peeled out.

Ranger of Sehore forest circle Hariom Mano said that the carcass of the leopard was found on Friday night.

A forest rushed to the spot and took the carcass into custody, Mano said, adding that an inquiry into the case began.

The real cause of death of the leopard will come to light only after the department receives the postmortem report, he said.

