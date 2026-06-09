Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Meet: Additional ₹3K Cr Approved For Metro Rail Project, Mandi Tax Up By 1.5%

MP Cabinet Raised Mandi Tax For Infrastructure And Boosted The Metro Rail Budget Significantly | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, began with the singing of the national song 'Vande Mataram in Bhopal. Several decisions related to the development of the state and public welfare were taken.

In this meeting, the market tax in Madhya Pradesh was increased from 1 to 1.5%

This will give the government around Rs 835 crore in a year, which will be used for infrastructure development and cow breeding works. The market fee on cotton has been increased from one rupee to fifty paise per bale.

The proposal to provide additional funds for the Metro Rail project was also approved.

The cost of the Metro Rail project was increased by Rs 3000 crore. Earlier, it was Rs 6941 crore, which has now become Rs 10033 crore.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was congratulated on completing 12 years successfully.

Development works will be organised in the state till June 21; camps will also be organised from June 21.

The Chief Minister asked all the ministers to complete the transfer work by June 15; there will be no extension in the date for now. Regarding fertilisers, the Chief Minister instructed all the ministers to work towards making farmers aware in view of the global situation.

Positive Results of PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Following the cabinet meeting, Minister Kashyap stated that the results of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana continue to be encouraging. The government is conducting awareness campaigns to ensure that the maximum number of people benefit from this scheme.