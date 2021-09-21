e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet approves setting up, upgradation of 263 health institutions

The cabinet also approved proposal for continuation of 375 temporary posts under Public Relations Department from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL: In the virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, the proposal for establishment and upgradation of 263 health institutions was approved for the purpose of improving health services in the state.

In this, the number of beds in 7 district hospitals is to be increased, 21 civil hospitals, 49 community health centres, 73 primary health centres, 113 sub health centers are to be established or upgraded.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for continuation of 375 temporary posts under Public Relations Department from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:46 PM IST
