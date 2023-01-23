e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Bus returning from wedding collides with dumper, 15 injured, driver killed

The bus is returning back from Jaipur collided with a dumper going to Ashok Nagar from Lalitpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A bus and dumper collided on Monday, at Ashok Nagar- Chanderi road in which 15 passengers were injured and driver died on the spot.

There were about 20 passengers in the bus. Injured people admitted to Chanderi civil hospital with the help of dialling 108.

Bus returning from Jaipur after the farewell

On Monday, Akshay Diwakar resident of Lalitpur was returning with his family from Jaipur after conducting his daughter's marriage. The bus collided with dumper going to Ashok Nagar in which the dumper driver Udaybhan resident of Kurmohar Lalitpur died on the spot.

After getting informed, police reached the spot and sent the dead body for the postmortem. The treatment of injured is going on in district hospital. Further investigation regarding the case is underway.

article-image

