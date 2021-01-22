Madhya Pradesh Budget session to start on February 22

BHOPAL: The state Assembly Budget session is going to start on February 22. A notification to this effect was issued on Friday. The principal secretary, AP Singh, informed that, in the 33-day session, a total of 23 sittings would be held. The session will start with the Governor’s Address on February 22 and will conclude on March 26. In this session, the Budget will be presented and other government businesses will be done.

The Assembly secretariat has laid out the time schedule for certain businesses. The MLAs can send their private Bill information till February 24. Information about call-attention and others can be sent till February 16.

The Vidhan Sabha session in 2020 was organised just for the formalities because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In December 2020, the winter session was also deferred to the Budget session. At the same time, around 10 of the MLAs and members of the staff of the Assembly were reported to be corona-infected. A one-day session was organised in September 2020, in which the corona situation was discussed.

Issues galore