Madhya Pradesh boxers claimed their superiority over Karnataka opponents at Night Fight in Bhopal

Bhopal: Boxers from Madhya Pradesh have claimed their superiority at the Boxing Night Fight held in the state capital against the boxers from Karnataka.

The Excellence Boxing Academy organised the fight against the JSW Boxing Academy, Bellary (Karnataka).

The Bhopali boxers took away five out of 12 fights in the tournament while the guest team managed to win three. Four matches ended in a draw.

The minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia had proposed a combined training-cum-competition for the boxers in both the states. The matches were fought at Tatya Tope stadium in TT Nagar.

Boxers Yuvraj Thakur, Ayushi Avasthi, Abhishek Mishra, Ayush Mishra and Radha Patidar won their matches against the competitors from Karnataka.

Kalaivani S, Anju Devi and Nishant Dev from JSW academy defeated MP’s boxers.

Coach Roshan Lal told Free Press that the tournament was organised to enhance the training process of the boxers in both the states. Twelve boxers from each academy were selected for the night match.