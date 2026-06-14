Madhya Pradesh Boxer Mahi Lama Selected For 2026 World Cup; Departs For China In 60 KG Category |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s young boxer Mahi Lama has been selected for the Indian team for the Boxing World Cup 2026. Mahi will represent the country in the 60 kg weight category at the international competition in China.

The competition will be held from June 15 to 20. The Indian team left for China on Saturday night.

Mahi Lama trains at the State Boxing Academy in Bhopal. Over the past few years, she has delivered impressive performances in numerous national and international competitions.

She earned her spot in the Indian team through consistent hard work and outstanding performances.

Focus on the World Cup

Mahi said that her entire focus is now on performing well at the World Cup. She aims to bring glory to both India and Madhya Pradesh by winning a medal for the country.

Mahi - An inspiration for young athletes

Mahi’s achievement is being hailed as an inspiration for young athletes across the state.

Sports experts note that with hard work, discipline, and proper training, athletes can compete at the international level, and Mahi serves as a prime example of this.

मध्यप्रदेश राज्य बॉक्सिंग अकादमी, भोपाल की मुक्केबाज माही लामा का बॉक्सिंग वर्ल्ड कप 2026 (60 किलोग्राम भार वर्ग) के लिए भारतीय टीम में चयन होने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



अपनी प्रतिभा से अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर देश और प्रदेश का गौरव बढाएं; यही मंगलकामना है। pic.twitter.com/ovST7zdqrr — विश्वास कैलाश सारंग (@VishvasSarang) June 13, 2026

Congratulations from the Sports Minister

Vishvas Kailash Sarang, the state’s Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, has congratulated Mahi Lama.

He remarked that athletes from Madhya Pradesh are consistently bringing honour to the nation.

He expressed hope that Mahi would deliver a stellar performance at the World Cup and achieve great success for India.

बॉक्सिंग वर्ल्ड कप 2026 के लिए मध्यप्रदेश की मुक्केबाज माही लामा का भारतीय टीम में चयन



मध्यप्रदेश राज्य बॉक्सिंग अकादमी, भोपाल की मुक्केबाज माही लामा का बॉक्सिंग वर्ल्ड कप 2026 के लिए भारतीय टीम में चयन हुआ है। 60 किलोग्राम भार वर्ग में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने हेतु वे भारतीय… pic.twitter.com/62y3ne3tPv — Director, DSYW (Madhya Pradesh) (@DSYWMP) June 13, 2026

Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare congratulates Lama

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh congratulates boxer Mahi Lama from the State Boxing Academy, Bhopal, on her selection to the Indian team for the 2026 Boxing World Cup.

She departed for China to represent the country in the 60 kg weight category from June 15 to 20.