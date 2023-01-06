Madhya Pradesh: Body of 18-year-old youth with stab wounds found in Jabalpur's Barela

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Body of an 18-year-old youth was found in the Bachelor of Translation and Interpreting (BTI) School in Barela on Friday morning.

People who were out for their morning walk, spotted the deceased lying on the ground of BTI and alerted the police.

As information received by the police, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officers with police team reached the spot. The deceased is identified as OM Jhariya aged 18. Police also observed stab wounds on the body which they suspect could be because of a physical fight.

At present, the culprits are missing.

Based on the statement of people who spotted the body, police filed a case against unknown people and are questioning residents living in the locality.