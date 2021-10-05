Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of mother-daughter found buried in bushes, locals gherao police station

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A hair-raising incident of double murder in Mahgwan under Barela police station, Jabalpur has come to light.

The dead bodies of mother and daughter were found buried in the bushes on the banks of the canal.

In the double murder case, the lover of the deceased's sister-in-law hatched a conspiracy and gave Rs 4 lakh to two vicious miscreants to kill them and hide the body of the two.

According to Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna, the deceased's sister-in-law Malti Jharia and one Sanjay Shripal, resident of the same village, were having an affair.

Deceased Jithani Babli Jharia and her daughter Nisha Jharia came to know about their affair and often caught them red-handed.

On September 27, Deva Thakur and Raja Kol, hired by Sanjay, abducted them from their house and took them to the Mahgwan canal. The accused first strangled both and then buried the bodies in the ground.

The police have arrested both the accused and Sanjay Sripal.

During interrogation, Sanjay confessed that he had hired Deva and Raja and given 50 thousand each in advance. He had to do full payment post the was done.

After the incident, the agitated local people gheraoed the Barela police station and protested.

The local people said that due to the double murder, the security of the area is in question.

However, the FSL team is investigating, the same police have sent the body to the PM after taking Panchnama action.

