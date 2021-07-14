Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 results to be declared at 4 pm today on official website

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare results of over 10 lakh students of class 10 on Wednesday (July 14) at 4 pm. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results online.

Students can see their results from mobile application MPBSE MOBILE and MP Mobile app. They can also see it on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.