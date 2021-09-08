Madhya Pradesh: BJP to organise Hanuman Chalisa recital programme in every district

Bhopal/Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party state unit has decided to organise vaccination programme at every booth and also Hanuman chalisa recital besides cleanliness campaign across the state.

This was disclosed by the state BJP president VD Sharma talking to newspersons at Rajgarh, the home turf senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Wednesday ahead of the state BJP office-bearers meet over there.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP affairs in charge Muralidhar Rao, state BJP general secretary in charge (organization) Suhash Bhagat attend the meeting among others.

Talking to media persons Sharma said the BJP would organise cleanliness campaign at 71 religious centres in every district to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides organizing the vaccination camps and Hanuman Chalisa recital.

During the meeting Rao exhorted the party office-bearers to tour their respective regions and have interaction with party workers and others in view of the ensuing state assembly by-polls and also civic bodies elections.

Rao and Sharma underlined the party programmes to be held in the coming months to mark the birth centenary of the party’s former president Kushabhau Thakre.

There will be programmes for entire week beginning September 17 to end on party founder Pt Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary on September 25. Sharma asked the frontal organizations presidents to organsie blood donation camps on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:09 PM IST