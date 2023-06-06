 Madhya Pradesh: BJP office-bearers in Pipariya resigning on social media
Madhya Pradesh: BJP office-bearers in Pipariya resigning on social media

The state party has recently removed Pipariya Grameen Mandal president Khubchandra Raghuwanshi and appointed Prashant Raghuwashi in his place.

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Representative Image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Pipariya are putting in their papers on social media raising a question mark on the party organisation.

The state party has recently removed Pipariya Grameen Mandal president Khubchandra Raghuwanshi and appointed Prashant Raghuwashi in his place.

Getting angry with the leadership, the party workers reached Bhopal and complained to the state unit. They have protested against removal of Khubchandra Raghuwanshi.

In protest against his removal, general secretary of Grameen Mandal Preetam Singh Purvia sent in his resignation on social media.

Besides Purvia, party’s Grameen Mandal social media in-charge and Yuva Morcha Grameen Mandal social media in-charge Vinit Patharia resigned on social media.

