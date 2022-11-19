Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA squad meeting discusses various issues at length

MLA squad meeting at CM House, Bhopal | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling party BJP organised the MLA squad meeting at CM House, Bhopal on Saturday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and other cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, many issues were discussed in detail. It's learned that BJP has decided to work shoulder to shoulder with the government in spreading awareness regarding the recently introduced PESA Act.

The MLAs have been asked to work in coordination with local party workers of their constituency in making tribals aware of the PESA Act which has been brought to empower them and protect their rights.

Apart from this, discussions were also done on how to reach among masses over the development works and public welfare schemes of state government.

Before the MLA squad meeting, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that there is a tradition in the BJP of having constant communication and it is in this connection that the BJP MLA squad meeting has been convened.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the responsibility of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is the responsibility of the state government when it will enter Madhya Pradesh. However, probably, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath does not want the Yatra of Rahul Gandhi should take place in Madhya Pradesh that’s why he is raking up security issues again and again. Notably, a threatening letter had come to the fore in Indore in which bomb blasts have been threatened by November end in Indore and threats have been given specifically to Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath.