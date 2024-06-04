Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Tragedy Survivors Denied PMJAY Benefit Over Discrepancy In Name In Documents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A number of Bhopal Gas survivors are unable to get the benefit of free medical treatment and hospitalization under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) as they do not have Ayushman card.

With no Ayushman Cards in hand, majority of the gas survivors are unable to get the free treatment in empanelled hospitals.

The nick names mentioned in gas relief compensation documents of the victims do not match with the names mentioned in their Aadhaar Cards. And following the discrepancy in the names, the Bhopal tragedy survivors could not get their Ayushman Cards made. Besides, their Samagra ID details are also not matching with details of other documents. There are around 5 lakh gas victims in the state capital.

According to officials at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), the Bhopal gas survivors are moving from pillar to post for Ayushman Cards. The original documents certifying them as Bhopal Gas tragedy† victims either have their nicknames or only name sans surname, while in Aadhaar Cards, their proper full name with surname has been mentioned. And because of the discrepancy in the names they are unable to get their Ayushman cards made.

Only a few survivors have Ayushman Cards

'Survivors' gas relief compensation documents certify that they are gas victims. Nick names are mentioned in the document of compensation, while Aadhaar card mentions their full name. In the last 2 years, hardly 12,000 gas victims have been able to get Ayushman Cards.' --- Rachna Dhingra, Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA)

Ayushman Cards are being prepared

Ayushman Cards are being prepared for gas victims but if they have any issue and want to update or get any correction they should contact the office of commissioner welfare. Name mismatch in Aadhaar card and gas relief compensation documents may create a lot of issues for the gas victims. --- Dr KS Rajput, CMHO Gas relief