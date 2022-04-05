Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division earns Rs 71.14 cr through scrap sale, sets record

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Railway Division has set a record in disposal of waste in the financial year 2021-22, earning a revenue of Rs 71.14 crore, said the division on Monday. Scrap sale is a major source of revenue for railways.

The Bhopal divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandhopadhyaya said that target was revenue target through scrap sale was Rs 50 crore. The division surpassed the target by 42.28 per cent this financial year, he said. The cumulative scrap sale of Rs 71.14 crore in 2021-22 is the highest ever recorded by Bhopal division, said Bandhopadhyaya.

This is a commendable contribution of employees of store department under leadership of senior divisional manager (materials) in generating such grand revenue from sale of scrap through auction, he added.

The auction of scrap is carried out through Indian Railways E-Procurement System. The materials are sold on realisation of fair price online.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Senior IAS officer Shailbala Martin and journalist Rakesh Pathak to marry soon

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:15 AM IST