Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal people use 84.9 percent of clean fuel, says UNICEF survey

BHOPAL: UNICEF, as per the latest survey, reveals that Bhopal people use 84.9 percent of clean fuel while Dindori people use only 4 percent.

A media meet for International Day of Clean Air for Blues skies was organized today by UNICEF on Monday, wherein Dr Rajashree Bajaj, State Nodal Officer, National Program For Climate Change & Human Health (NPCCHH ) said in Madhya Pradesh, as per district composite vulnerability data, eight districts are in very high vulnerability, 17 in high vulnerability, 11 in moderate, 11 in low vulnerability and 3 in very low vulnerability. She added that one of the challenges of Indoor pollution is household chullah using fire wood and is one of the causes of respiratory challenges.

Dr Vandana Bhatia, UNICEF Health Specialist spoke on the challenges for children due to air pollution and a call to decrease facility and indoor pollution which includes hospital, schools, workplace and homes and need to monitor the impact of air pollution and health by monitoring Out Patient Department (OPD) and In patient Data(IPD) for Respiratory and Cardiovascular illness during months with high AQI.

Anil Gulati. Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh coordinated the meet and said that we are marking this for the first time and call to increase discourse on air pollution and its impact on lives of people particularly children and women.