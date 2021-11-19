Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal gears up to host rifle events from November 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 64th National Shooting Championship began in Delhi on Thursday with pistol events and Bhopal, which is set to co-host the championship, has started gearing up for holding events. The rifle events here will start from November 25.

The shooters started dusting (range testing) at Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy at Bishankhedi. Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia and officials from the department of sports were also present.

The championship began with the pistol events scheduled to be held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi and will conclude on December 6. The shotgun events will be held at New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala in the second leg till December 14 and the rifle events are scheduled to be held at MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal till December 10.

The shooters from across the state will soon start to reach Bhopal for the rifle events of the championship.

Scindia said, ìNo stone would be left unturned to make the championship a success. World class facilities will be provided to the players. It is a matter of pride for us that NRAI has chosen us to host the championship.î

The academy is fully air-conditioned and keeping in view the international competition, dope test room, medical room, players lobby, conference room, gym hall and state-of-the-art dining hall and kitchen have been constructed, said the officials from the academy.

The new building is built on the green building concept, in which water recharge, landscaping and plantation have been done.

A 50 meter shooting range and three trap and skeet ranges have been built in the academy. As many as 50 lanes have been made in the 50 meter range.

The shooting championship was being postponed time and again due to covid-induced pandemic. The domestic national championship is being held after a gap of almost two years. The last meet was held in Bhopal from December 7, 2019 to January 4, 2020.

Madhya Pradesh had finished sixth with 41 medals, including 20 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals, in the 63rd National Shooting Championship competition played at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in 2019-20.

