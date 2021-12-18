Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal cyclist Anant to represent state at Khelo India Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s cyclist Anant Mehra has been selected to represent Madhya Pradesh in the road bike competition at Khelo India Games scheduled to be held at Panchkula in Haryana in February, said the cycle federation of the state on Saturday.

Anant is the only player from the state to be selected for the road bike event.

Anant has been selected on the basis of his performance at National Road Bike Championship held under the aegis of Cycle Federation of India in Kurukshetra (Haryana) from November 25-28.

He had secured ninth position in the championship while representing MP.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Minister cleans toilet at government school in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:25 PM IST