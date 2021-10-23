Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Bhavan Trust reconstituted

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has reconstituted the Bharat Bhavan Trust. Six new members have been nominated to the Trust replacing the former ones. They include Padmashree Padma Subramaniam, a danuese from Chennai, film personality Manoj Joshi from Mumbai, Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt of Jaipur, Bhil painter Bhuribai from Bhopal, painter CS Krishta Shetty from Bengaluru and journalist Vijay Manohar Tiwari from Bhopal.

On October 4, 2019, the then Kamal Nath Government had dissolved the Trust constituted during the former BJP regime and six new trustees from different fields of culture were appointed. They included Gulzar (literature), Shyam Benegal (film), Astad Debu (dance), Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh (visual arts), Sanjana Kapoor (theatre) and Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (music). Astad Debu is no more

