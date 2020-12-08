Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Bandh: Protests held in Hoshangabad district

Bhopal: Protests were held in Seoni-Malwa area in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's farm bills.

The protesters under the banner of Krantikari Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (KKMS) raised slogans and demanded repeal of the new agriculture laws. A Congress spokesman said the party will hold demonstrations at headquarters in different districts. A senior police official said no untoward incident was reported so far from across the state.

In Bhopal, there was no impact of Bharat Bandh as shops, malls remained open. Normal life remained unaffected.