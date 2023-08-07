Madhya Pradesh: Banner Displaying Prohibition Of Christian, Muslim Businessmen In Dhaturia Village Of Rajgarh Goes Viral On Social Media, Sparks Row

FPJ

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The police in Dhaturia village of Rajgarh have registered a case against an unidentified person for uploading a banner on social media, which reads that the Christian and Muslim businessmen are prohibited from entering the village. The post has sparked a row in the village and has disrupted the law-and-order situation there, as people have been protesting in wake of the same.

The banner is virulently making rounds on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and messaging applications such as WhatsApp. The police took cognizance of the same and took stock of all the localities in the Dhaturia village, but such banners were not found to be pasted anywhere.

Jirapur police station in-charge Ajay Yadav told the media that the police had conducted a thorough inspection of the village on Sunday morning. They did not find such banners posted anywhere, due to which, it is highly probable that some miscreants must have edited the banner and uploaded it on social media.

He added that he has advised the protesting villagers to keep calm and end the protests. In the meanwhile, the police are persevering in their efforts to trace the accused and arrest him/her/, SHO Yadav said.

