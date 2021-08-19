Madhya Pradesh: Autonomous status review at MLB Girls’ College

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Autonomy review team visited the Government Maharani Laxmibai Girls’ Postgraduate College in Bhopal on Thursday, said the officials of the college.

The team inspected the college to decide whether to continue their autonomous status. The team was welcomed by the NCC cadets with a guard of honour.

The NSS volunteers presented them masks as a sign of safety. The review committee was headed by Professor Shashikala Vanjari, a retired vice chancellor from Nagpur.

It comprised Biotech professor Namita Singh, principal of Govt College Bilaspur SL Nirala, UGC additional secretary RK Saini and Prof Mona Purohit, who has been nominated member by MP government.

The review team inspected all the departments in the college.

