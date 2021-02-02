Madhya Pradesh: Auction properties of traders who don’t pay farmers’ dues: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed officials that the properties of people who have not paid the dues of farmers after procurement of their produce should be auctioned and the farmers should be paid from the proceeds.

The chief minister was reviewing ‘Samadhan Online’ through video-conferencing on Tuesday. Taking a tough stance against officials who did not bother to address the grievance of complainants, Chouhan suspended the Janpad CEO of Bhind. The CEO had not provided financial assistance to applicant Keshav Singh for the construction of a toilet.

The chief minister also ordered a departmental enquiry against the tehsildar of Sagar, who had not provided compensation to a farmer whose buffalo died. Chouhan instructed officials to be prompt in matters related to insurance claims for dead animals. He instructed immediate reprieve to Rameshwar Lal of Neemuch district who was running from pillar to post for the past three years. The chief minister also instructed officials to take action against the officials responsible.

Chouhan warned the district officials of Bhind, Shivpuri, Morena, Shajapur and Datia for their poor performance on the complaint redressal system, ‘Samadhan Online’.

The chief minister also patted the officials of Seoni, Tikamgarh, Chhindwara, Singrauli and Shahdol for providing prompt solutions to complainants. Chouhan instructed the officials to run a campaign to resolve issues related to revenue.