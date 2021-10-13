Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls: Prithvipur BJP candidate Shishupal Yadav throwing all poll code norms to wind, complains Congress

BHOPAL: Congress has complained against BJP candidate from Prithvipur assembly, Shishupal Yadav for violation of poll code. Congress in-charge of election works, JP Dhanopia said that the BJP candidate was campaigning from 9 am to 12 midnight.

“BJP candidate Shishupal Yadav issues his campaigning programme publically that starts from 9am and continues till 12 midnight. Yadav has thrown all norms to wind,” said Dhanopia.

According to rules set by the Election Commission, campaigning time has been decided from 10 am to 7pm. But the BJP candidate starts his campaign from 9 am and continues with it late night irrespective of poll code, he said.

The Congress leader said that TI (Town Inspector) Dharmendra Yadav is a relative of the BJP candidate. Congress has demanded the Election Commission to shift the TI.

Dhanopia said that there are several sub inspectors who have been stationed there for more than three years – which is against the rule prescribed in model code. They should have been removed by now but the BJP government is trying to throw all norms to winds and trying all means to influence voters and elections.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:15 PM IST