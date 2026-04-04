Madhya Pradesh April 4, 2026, Weather Update: Expect Hailstorm And Rain Alert, Winds @ 60 KM/H In Entire State Till April 7 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system formed by cyclonic circulation and troughs is currently affecting Madhya Pradesh.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain in around 45 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, over the next 24 hours.

Weathermen said one trough is passing through the central part of the state, while another is active in the upper region.

At the same time, two cyclonic systems are active over the western and northern parts, making the overall system stronger.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:20 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather on Saturday

On Saturday morning, strong winds were reported in Satna district, followed by rain and thunder. Rainfall was also recorded in Maihar, while light showers occurred in Narmadapuram and drizzling was seen in Seoni.

Yellow Alert for hailstorm and rain has been issued in districts like Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh and Katni.

Meanwhile, an Orange Alert for thunderstorm and rain has been issued in several districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri and Guna, along with many other districts such as Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sagar, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Niwari and Tikamgarh. These areas are likely to witness strong winds, lightning, thunderstorms and rainfall.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The weather department has issued a hailstorm and rain alert for districts like Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, and Katni. Meanwhile, several other districts may experience thunderstorms, lightning, rain, and gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 50 to 60 km/h in some areas, while other places may see winds of 30 to 40 km/h. These conditions are likely to continue for the next four days, until April 7.

Another western disturbance is expected to become active from April 7, which may bring more rain and storm activity across the state until April 10.

After this system moves away, temperatures are expected to rise sharply. From the second week of April, intense heat is likely to begin.

By the end of the month, temperatures in districts like Gwalior, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, and Nowgong-Khajuraho may reach 44 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Southern and western parts of the state are expected to experience hot winds, leading to severe heat conditions later in April.

Weather expected in next 2 days

April 5: Several districts are likely to witness thunderstorms and rain on April 5. These districts include Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna. These areas may experience strong winds along with rainfall and lightning.

April 6: Several districts are expected to witness changing weather conditions on April 6, with chances of thunderstorms, rain, and lightning. These include Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Shivpuri, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna. These areas are likely to experience strong winds along with rain and thunder activity.