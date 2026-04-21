Madhya Pradesh April 21, 2026, Weather Update: Cloud Cover Brings Brief Relief As Capital Crosses 40°C; Rain Likely By April 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heatwave continues to tighten its grip on the capital, with temperatures crossing the 40°C mark for the first time this season and rising by nearly eight degrees in just eight days. However, Monday brought slight relief to residents.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 40.°C and a night temperature of 23.6°C.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 40.6°C and a night temperature of 21.4°C.

While the sun remained intense during the early noon hours, making conditions extremely harsh, a gradual cloud cover developed by late afternoon.

The clouds significantly reduced the direct impact of solar radiation, making the weather comparatively tolerable. The cloud cover persisted through the evening, offering a noticeable respite from the otherwise scorching conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Madhya Pradesh recently reached 43°C, compared with 32.2°C recorded on April 19, 2026—marking a steep increase over a short period.

Hot winds during the day and warm conditions even after sunset have added to public discomfort.

Across Madhya Pradesh, heatwave conditions remain widespread, with Narmadapuram recording a high of 43°C, among the highest in the state.

The IMD has now forecast a possible change in weather, predicting light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning activity in parts of the region by Monday and Tuesday.

This may bring temporary relief from the extreme heat, although experts caution that temperatures are likely to remain above normal in the coming days.

Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against heat exposure, stay hydrated, and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours as summer intensifies across the region.