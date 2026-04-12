Madhya Pradesh April 12, 2026, Weather Updates: Heatwave Set To Intensify In State; Temperatures Likely To Hit 43 - 44°C In MP By Late April |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures as a heatwave-like situation begins across the state.

From early morning, strong sunlight is troubling people, while afternoons are becoming increasingly hot. The maximum temperature has risen by around 4°C above normal in many areas, and in some cities, it is 5 to 6 degrees higher.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, districts in the Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram divisions are facing intense heat. The weather remained very hot on Saturday and is expected to stay similar on Sunday.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

The Meteorological Department has said that a new weather system may become active around April 15, but it is expected to be weak. This means that the intense heat is likely to continue across the state.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain recorded the highest temperature at 38°C. Bhopal recorded 36.8°C, Jabalpur 36.6°C, Indore 37.6°C, and Gwalior 35.8°C.

The weather department has also issued an advisory. People are advised to drink plenty of water, stay hydrated, avoid going out in direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, and wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes. Special care is recommended for children and elderly people.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Saturday, at least 18 cities, including Ujjain, Ratlam, and Narmadapuram, recorded daytime temperatures of 37°C or more. Ratlam was the hottest at 40.6°C, followed by Narmadapuram at 39.4°C, Dhar at 39.2°C, and Khargone at 39°C. Other cities like Guna, Shajapur, Raisen, Sagar, Chhindwara, Mandla, Datia, Sheopur, Khajuraho, Damoh, Tikamgarh, and Betul also recorded temperatures between 37°C and 38°C.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain recorded the highest temperature at 38°C. Bhopal recorded 36.8°C, Jabalpur 36.6°C, Indore 37.6°C, and Gwalior 35.8°C.

Weather in coming days

It is worth noting that the beginning of April saw unusual weather conditions. From April 1 to 9, many parts of the state experienced rain, thunderstorms, and even hailstorms.

The impact of heat starts intensifying from the second half of April. By the end of the month, temperatures often reach record-breaking levels.

A 10-year data-based study of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior shows that temperatures in Bhopal and Indore have gone up to 43°C, while in Jabalpur, it has touched as high as 44°C.