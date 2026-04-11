Madhya Pradesh April 11, 2026, Weather Update: After Rain Break, Temperatures Rise In State; Narmadapuram Hottest @ 39.3°C | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a brief spell of storms and rain, heat has started increasing again across Madhya Pradesh.

Cities like Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain saw a noticeable increase, while Bhopal and Ratlam also experienced rising temperatures. Ratlam recorded the highest jump of 5.4 degrees.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department in Bhopal, temperatures are expected to rise further on Saturday.

A new weather system may become active around April 15, but it is likely to be weak. This means the state will continue to experience strong summer conditions in the coming days.

As the heat increases, people are trying different ways to stay cool. Some are covering their faces while stepping out, while others are enjoying sugarcane juice, cold drinks, and ice cream.

The weather department has also issued an advisory for safety. People are advised to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. They should avoid staying in direct sunlight for long hours, especially during the afternoon.

Wearing light-colored, loose cotton clothes is recommended. Special care should be taken for children and the elderly.

On Friday, Narmadapuram was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 39.3°C. Ratlam recorded 38.6°C, while Khargone reached 38°C. Dhar, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, and Khajuraho recorded temperatures of 36°C or above.

Among the five major cities, Ujjain was the hottest at 35.5°C, followed by Indore at 35°C, Bhopal and Jabalpur at 34.6°C, and Gwalior at 33.4°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, just like peak winter occurs in December-January and heavy rainfall in July-August, the peak summer months are April and May. Intense heat usually begins in the second half of April.